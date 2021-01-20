Indiana coronavirus updates: US virus death toll tops 400,000

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Jan. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 401,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 96.18 million confirmed cases with more than 2.05 million deaths and 53.07 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Gov. Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Thursday

Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly briefing on Indiana's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will take place Thursday, Jan. 21 this week.

The virtual press conferences typically take place each Wednesday but has been moved this week due to the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

'This Is Us' broadcast schedule affected by pandemic

COVID-19 has delayed production of NBC's "This Is Us."

After last week's emotional episode, "This Is Us" didn't have a new episode on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The family drama is the latest show to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

"No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!" Creator Dan Fogelman said in a tweet.

The next new episode is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on WTHR Channel 13.

No new episode tonight, fam. We'll be back in two weeks on @NBC. Get caught up on the latest streaming now. https://t.co/A87JtmIBbJ pic.twitter.com/tJYVa3cRY0 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 19, 2021

US virus death toll tops 400,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 400,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The running total of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II. It is about the population of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; or New Orleans. It is equivalent to the sea of humanity that was at Woodstock in 1969.

It is just short of the estimated 409,000 Americans who died in 2019 of strokes, Alzheimer's, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.