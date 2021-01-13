Indiana coronavirus updates: Airline passengers to US must get negative COVID-19 test first, CDC says

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Jan. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 22.84 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 380,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 91.62 million confirmed cases with more than 1.96 million deaths and 50.66 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Airline passengers to US must get negative COVID-19 test first, CDC says

As new, more transmissible variants of the new coronavirus have emerged, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require anyone flying to the United States to test negative for COVID-19 starting Jan. 26.

"With the US already in surge status, the testing requirement for air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public," the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC says passengers headed to the U.S. must get a viral test within three days before departure, and it is recommended they get tested again three-to-five days after arrival and stay home for at least seven days.

Passengers must provide written or electronic documentation of their negative test to the airline. Those who refuse to do so must be denied boarding, the CDC says.

US-Canada border closure extended to Feb. 21

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until at least Feb. 21, 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

Trudeau said that nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border will remain banned. Canada and the U.S. agreed to the ban in March 2020 and have renewed it monthly ever since.

The move comes, again, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths spike in the states.

We are extending restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until February 21st, 2021. Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against #COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) January 12, 2021

Trudeau also said Tuesday that Canada has an agreement with Pfizer to buy an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Agreements with Moderna and Pfizer alone mean Canada will now have 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arriving this year, Trudeau said.