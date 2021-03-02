Indiana coronavirus updates: Statewide deaths top 10,000 during pandemic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Feb. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 26.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 446,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 103.89 million confirmed cases with more than 2.25 million deaths and 57.69 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Statewide deaths top 10,000 during pandemic

Indiana has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the first cases were reported in the state nearly 11 months ago.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday added 65 coronavirus deaths occurring over several days to the statewide total, pushing it to 10,054 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

State officials expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday, making vaccine appointments now available to health care workers and anyone ages 65 and older.

Nearly 1,500 deaths have been recorded statewide during January, which was the third-deadliest month after November and then December saw new peaks for the state.

More COVID-19 vaccines will soon be coming to pharmacies nationwide

The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear, the White House said Tuesday.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said starting next week, some 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production.

The pharmacy program will be administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and includes major outlets such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and Costco, as well as supermarket pharmacies.

Zients also announced an increase in doses the government is shipping to states, territories and some major metropolitan areas. Those will now total 10.5 million doses across all jurisdictions, up from 10 million announced last week.