Indiana coronavirus updates: US hospitalizations, new cases drop to lowest in months

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Feb. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 468,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 106.92 million confirmed cases with more than 2.34 million deaths and 59.77 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US COVID hospitalizations, new cases drop to lowest in months

The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. dropped to its lowest level in nearly three months Tuesday. The U.S. also recorded its first two consecutive days of less than 100,000 new cases since the end of October. But despite that good news, health experts remain concerned more contagious variants of the virus may reverse the trend as Americans await their chance at a vaccine.

The COVID Tracking Project reported 79,179 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus Tuesday. That's the first time the number has been below 80,000 since Nov. 18. It's dropped by more than 13,000 in a week.

The number of those in ICU was 16,129, the lowest that number has been since Nov. 20, and 5,216 people were on ventilators Tuesday, the lowest total since just before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Johns Hopkins University reported less than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. on both Sunday and Monday. It marks the first time since Oct. 30-31 that number has been below 100,000 on consecutive days. The 7-day average, which gives a more accurate look at the trend of new cases, showed an average of 110,853 per day for the week ending Monday. That's down from an average of 170,708 two weeks earlier.

The average number of deaths remains high, however. The 7-day average ending Monday was 2,911, down slightly from 3,159 two weeks earlier.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reportedly said Monday said that despite the downward trend, virus variants from overseas -- which have arrived in the U.S. and are more contagious -- remain a concern. She urged people to continue following guidelines set months ago, including wearing masks, staying socially distant, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas and getting vaccinated as soon as it becomes available.

Lilly combination therapy for COVID-19 gets emergency use authorization from FDA

A combination therapy developed by Eli Lilly to treat COVID-19 patients has received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together is administered to recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients with a mild to moderate case of the virus who are at higher risk to develop a more severe form of COVID-19.

Just in: Lilly has reached another milestone in our fight against the pandemic. The @US_FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for another Lilly antibody therapy to treat mild to moderate #COVID19 in high-risk patients. Learn more: https://t.co/TUYg9MvPWE pic.twitter.com/qoTEQYSNOq — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) February 10, 2021

Lilly plans to manufacture more than 250,000 doses by the end of the fiscal quarter in March and up to a million doses by the middle of the year.

Carmel Marathon returns in April

Sidelined last year because of COVID-19, the Carmel Marathon is a go, now set for April 3.

Health officials signed off on precautions that include social distancing and masks before and after the race.

They'll have hand sanitizer stations and instead of volunteers handing off water or Gatorade, runners will pick up the cups from tables. The table procedure will also be used for the finisher medals.

Organizers are expecting about 3,000 entrants for the full marathon, half, 5 and 10k races — down from the usual 5,000.