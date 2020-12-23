Indiana coronavirus updates: House of Representatives expected to vote Thursday on relief bill with $2,000 stimulus checks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Dec. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

House of Representatives expected to vote Thursday on relief bill with $2,000 stimulus checks

An aide for House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Associated Press Pelosi would put President Donald Trump's proposal for a bill with $2,000 stimulus checks up for a vote Thursday, Dec. 24.

"At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!," Pelosi said in a tweet Tuesday.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Late Tuesday night, Trump threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 18.23 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 322,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 78.02 million confirmed cases with more than 1.71 million deaths and 44 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US nears deal for millions more Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses

The U.S. government is close to a deal to acquire tens of millions of additional doses of Pfizer's vaccine in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the deal is under discussion and could be finalized shortly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration and initial shipments went to states last week. It has now been joined by a vaccine from Moderna, which was developed in closer cooperation with scientists from the National Institutes of Health.

A law dating back to the Korean War gives the government authority to direct private companies to produce critical goods in times of national emergency. Called the Defense Production Act, it's expected to be invoked to help Pfizer secure some raw materials needed for its vaccine.