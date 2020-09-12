Indiana coronavirus updates: IU pauses football activities; Latest US, world numberes

Wednesday's headlines in the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 286,300 deaths and 5.1 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 68.2 million confirmed cases with more than 1.5 million deaths and 43.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IU football pauses all team-related activities