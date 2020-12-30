Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD releases New Year's Even guidelines

Wednesday's updates in the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 19.51 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 338,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 81.98 million confirmed cases with more than 1.79 million deaths and 46.36 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD releases New Year's Even guidelines

The Marion County Public Health Department released their COVID-19 guidelines ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, which many experts fear will cause another spike in coronavirus cases.

The health department said it will not impose any new curfews for New Year's Eve but it is ordering all restaurants and bars providing in-person food and/or drinks to be closed to indoor dining and drink service and cleared of customers between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. However, carry-out dining is permissible.