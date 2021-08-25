Indiana coronavirus updates: Warren Township school temporarily going virtual beginning Wednesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren Township school temporarily going virtual beginning Wednesday

Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School will go virtual until Sept. 7 due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases and other illnesses among students and staff.

Virtual instruction will start Wednesday, Aug. 25. While classes are virtual, there will be no extracurricular activities for students. No other Warren Township schools will make any changes.

For more information about online learning, read the district's message to parents here.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 38.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 630,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 213.21 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.45 million deaths. More than 5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Central Indiana mobile vaccine clinics this week

Wednesday, noon-8 p.m:

Hancock Wellness Center

888 W. New Road, Greenfield, IN 46140

Highland Middle School

2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012

Robe-Ann Park

405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135

Kokomo Event Center

1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, IN 46901

Additional free testing and vaccination clinics

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Goodwill Outlet

4105 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

West Goodwill Outlet

6650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

South Goodwill Outlet

927 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Wednesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.:

West Washington Goodwill

5640 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

Emerson Pointe Goodwill

989 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Saturday, 4-11 p.m.

Feast of Lanterns

1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness

210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis changing drive-thru COVID-19 screening process

Franciscan Health Indianapolis is changing the process and location of its drive-through testing site beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The new location is on the south side of the campus (8111 S. Emerson Ave.) next to the Franciscan Health Cancer Center.

Here's the new process for drive-thru testing:

All testing is by appointment only.

Scheduled appointments will be split between symptomatic patients and those scheduled for pre-procedural treatments at the hospital.

The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The facility will be closed on Sundays.

Patients will enter the campus from Emerson Avenue and follow signage leading to the testing site.