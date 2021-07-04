Indiana coronavirus updates: St. Elmo Steak House employee dies during shutdown due to virus outbreak

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

St. Elmo Steak House reports COVID-19 workplace fatality

Huse Culinary, the operator of St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis, reported an employee died while the restaurant was closed due to a coronavirus outbreak among staff.

Huse Culinary reported a COVID-19 workplace fatality to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) on Monday.

An IOSHA spokeswoman said although the workplace death was reported to them on Monday, this doesn't necessarily mean the employee died on Monday.

Additionally, the death didn't occur at the restaurant, according to a statement made by IOSHA on Tuesday.

“Please note, the fatality reported yesterday by Huse Culinary (St. Elmos) did not occur at the actual workplace location. A possible workplace fatality that is related to an illness, such as COVID-19, many times does not happen at the establishment itself, but at another location such as a medical provider or the home of the deceased," the IOSHA's statement said.

According to the spokeswoman, IOSHA is following up with the restaurant about the fatality.

8-week mass vaccine clinic in Gary begins Wednesday

The White House is partnering with the State of Indiana to build a new vaccination center in Gary at the former Roosevelt High School. The site will be capable of administering approximately 3,000 shots a day and will operate seven days a week for eight weeks.

The site will administer 2,000 vaccine doses per day at the Roosevelt site, and another 1,000 doses per day will be allocated to mobile units that will host clinics in underserved communities throughout northern Indiana.

The site is expected to be up and running by Wednesday, April 7 and offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during its first three weeks of operation. Hoosiers vaccinated during that timeframe will be guaranteed a second dose during the fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks of the clinic.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during the final two weeks of the operation.

More than 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be vaccinated during the eight-week clinic, which will focus on high-risk and underserved citizens in northwestern Indiana to provide easy access to appointments.

Butler offering vaccine to students beginning Wednesday

Butler University is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all students, including international students or those from out of state. If there is enough vaccine leftover, faculty and staff will be able to get the shot of campus.

The first round of shots will happen April 7-9 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Students who participate will then receive the second dose May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus. That date is just after finals week, but prior to commencement ceremonies and students leaving campus.

"We appreciate the Indiana Department of Health for partnering with us to make this vaccine available," said Brent Rockwood, Butler's vice president and chief of staff. "This will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to establish herd immunity on our campus, and will allow us to more safely restore a full campus experience in the fall."

Butler said students in the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will help administer the vaccines.