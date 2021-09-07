Indiana coronavirus updates: US passes 40 million positive cases; Indianapolis Public Library reinstates mask mandate

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis Public Library reinstates mask mandate

The Indianapolis Public Library is requiring all of its staff members and visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The requirement will be in effect at all Indianapolis Public Library locations until further notice.

Click here to read more information about curbside pickup, online services and other safety precautions in effect.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 40.01 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 649,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 221.11 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.57 million deaths. More than 5.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US hopes to start COVID boosters by Sept. 20

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert says he believes delivery of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start Sept. 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple weeks later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that it is still the Biden administration’s plan “in some respects” to begin the third doses the week of Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration.