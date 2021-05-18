Indiana coronavirus updates: Largest nurses’ union in the country doesn't support CDC’s latest decision about masks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Largest nurses’ union in the country doesn't support CDC’s latest decision about masks

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set new guidelines that say those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in most settings. Now, the largest nurses’ union in the country says it does not support the CDC’s latest decision.

The president of the National Nurses United is speaking out about their stance on the CDC's decision, saying they think the CDC's decision is premature and with only about 30% of the country being fully vaccinated, they’re concerned the virus will continue to spread.

“You can’t look at somebody and say, ‘You’re not vaccinated so you need to put on a mask,” said Deborah Berger, president of National Nurses United.

The group said it’s going to be nearly impossible to truly know who’s been vaccinated and now, they are speaking out about the continued dangers they say everyone faces during the pandemic.

“The issue that we have is that we are still working at hospitals, providing care for patients that are sick and dying of COVID. When we have guidelines that exempt hospitals, major transportation and other areas from the release of not having to wear a mask, it’s causing a lot of confusion,” Berger said.

According to National Nurses United, more than 35,000 new infections are reported daily and more than 600 people still die from COVID-19 each day.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 586,300 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 163 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.39 million deaths. More than 1.48 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.