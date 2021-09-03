Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather without masks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, March 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.04 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 525,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 117.16 million confirmed cases with more than 2.6 million deaths and 66.37 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Carmel Symphony to perform in front of live audience Saturday

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back audience members on Saturday, March 13.

Violinist Zachary DePue is joining CSO to perform Vivaldi's “The Four Seasons” at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will also perform during the "Winter" concerto.

Click here to purchase tickets to attend in person or through the live stream. Seating will be limited to just over 300 people. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be mandated.

Smoking increases risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19, study says

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic looked at more than 7,000 people with COVID-19, and the results showed that people who smoke have a higher risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.

Heavy smokers, categorized as people who smoked one pack of cigarettes per day for more than 30 years, had the highest risk. This group was nearly two-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized and the risk of death was nearly twice as likely compared to people who never smoked.

"We saw that the more an individual smokes, the more likely that person is going to be hospitalized when he, or she, gets infected with COVID," said Dr. Joe Zein, a respiratory specialist who led the research.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the United States, despite a significant decline in the number of people who smoke. More than 16 million Americans have at least one disease caused by smoking, which amounts to $170 billion in direct medical costs.

CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather without masks

Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.