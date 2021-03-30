Indiana coronavirus updates: More than a dozen states — including Indiana — to open vaccines to all adults this week

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 550,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 127.65 million confirmed cases with more than 2.79 million deaths and 72.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Over a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults this week

More than a dozen states — including Indiana — will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines.

States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas.

Some counties in Illinois are being allowed to expand eligibility to all this week if they find doses are going unused. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until at least May 1 because the city does not have enough shots on hand.

On Tuesday, Minnesota opens eligibility, followed by Indiana and South Carolina on Wednesday, Connecticut and Montana on Thursday and New Hampshire and Colorado on Friday. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that residents over 30 will be eligible for vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.

Office Depot, Staples providing free lamination for COVID vaccine cards

Staples and Office Depot have announced customers can upgrade the durability of their vaccination cards with free lamination.

Office Depot said it will offer lamination services for vaccine cards for free through Saturday, July 25. Customers can visit Office Depot or OfficeMax stores and provide coupon code "52516714" at checkout for the free service.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the lamination service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

The CDC also suggests taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy if you need the information.