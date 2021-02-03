Indiana coronavirus updates: Hamilton County switching vaccines starting Tuesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, March 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 514,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 114.46 million confirmed cases with more than 2.53 million deaths and 64.65 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hamilton County switching vaccines starting Tuesday

The Hamilton County Health Department will start administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, March 2. Up until now, the site at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville had been administering the Moderna vaccine.

The state wants to use the Moderna vaccine for mobile units in rural areas and asked Hamilton County to switch.

The state is also receiving more doses of Pfizer, which will allow the Hamilton County Health Department to triple vaccinations.

"It's going to be a challenging few weeks as we transition, but we welcome the challenge," said Christian Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator. "It means we'll be able to get more vaccines into the arms of more Hoosiers."

The switch in vaccines does not affect those who received their first doses of Moderna at the 4H Fairgrounds. The health department will provide second doses of Moderna through the end of March.

Twitter users who spread COVID vaccine misinformation face permanent ban

Twitter will permanently ban users who repeatedly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine , the social media platform announced Monday.

Twitter said it has started applying labels to tweets "that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines" in addition to its overall effort to remove "the most harmful" misleading COVID-19 information in general.

The label reads, "This tweet may be misleading. Find out why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people." It may link to curated content, public health information or Twitter's rules.

Beyond that, Twitter is implementing a strike system aimed at repeat offenders. Users will be notified when a label or Tweet removal may lead to additional action by the platform. If it continues, there will be five strikes against the user:

1: No account-level action

2: Account locked for 12 hours

3: Account locked for another 12 hours

4: Account locked for seven days

5: Permanent suspension