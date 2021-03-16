Indiana coronavirus updates: TSA records highest passenger screenings since pandemic started

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, March 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.49 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 535,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 120.22 million confirmed cases with more than 2.66 million deaths and 68.19 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

6 March Madness referees ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols

Six top college basketball officials have been removed from the NCAA tournament because one of the referees tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing ruled the others out, the NCAA announced Monday night.

The referees who were sent home reportedly include Ted Valentine, John Higgins, Kipp Kissinger and Roger Ayers, Stadium and CBS Sports reported.

The NCAA confirmed an official tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and five others were "identified as exposure risks due to prolonged close contact" the day before.

"Based on tournament protocols and contract tracing with local public health authorities, these officials may not participate in the tournament," the NCAA said in a statement.

According to Stadium's report, the six referees had dinner together at Harry & Izzy’s steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday night.

When officials arrived Sunday to check into their hotel, the rooms were reportedly not ready and there wasn't any food. So the referees were given permission to leave for dinner and one tested positive for COVID-19 afterward, Stadium and CBS Sports reported.

The NCAA said Monday night that four replacement referees have been previously approved and meet the pre-tournament testing protocols.

TSA records highest passenger screenings since COVID-19 pandemic started

The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019.

The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago.

It marked the fourth straight day that TSA saw more than 1 million people pass through its checkpoints — Friday was a new peak, nearly 1.36 million. The seven-day moving average of TSA traffic hit its highest level since March 2020, when travel was collapsing as COVID-19 spread rapidly.

However, Sunday's screenings were still 45% lower than on the comparable day in 2019, and screenings in March are running 53% lower than the same period two years ago.