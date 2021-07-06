Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: IU goes masks optional for vaccinated; 11K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 6 additional deaths

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IU goes to masks optional for fully vaccinated

Indiana University is allowing masks to be optional for anyone fully vaccinated on campus. The change is effective immediately.

This applies to all IU campuses, including IUPUI, all regional campuses, IUPUC and IU Fort Wayne.

The university said the change is due to low COVID-19 cases and high vaccination rates on its campuses.

ISDH update

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 11,927 more people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. Indiana has recorded 5,659,436 total vaccine shots administered, with 2,840,095 total Hoosiers now considered fully vaccinated.

ISDH also reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, along with six additional deaths that occurred between July 1-4. Total confirmed deaths from the virus in Indiana now total 13,459 since the pandemic began.

A total of 755,700 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

Costco ending COVID-19 senior shopping hours later this month

Costco stores will soon be ending the special shopping hours that were set up for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warehouse chain's senior operating hours, also known as "Special Operating Hours," were put in place back in March 2020 for members who were 60 and older, as well as members with disabilities or who were immunocompromised.

Effective July 26, the warehouse retailer will go back to a regular shopping schedule for Costco stores, according to an update posted on the company's website.

As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic is evident in Japan. The Games begin July 23, with organizers determined to hold them, even with no spectators watching.

While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. Tens of thousands of visitors are coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, and gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by two members of the newly arrived team from Uganda testing positive for the highly contagious delta variant. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the country “must stay on high alert.”

Spain restricts nightlife as virus surges among the young

Some Spanish regions are reinstating curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them, as soaring numbers of coronavirus infections pop up among the unvaccinated youth.

Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to reach people under 30 with COVID-19 jabs. Spain’s strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups.

On Friday, Spain's 14-day contagion rate among people 20 to 29 years old was nearly three times the national average of 153 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 184.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.98 million deaths. Nearly 3.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.