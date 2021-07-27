Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Tokyo records record virus cases days after Olympics begin

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety

Moderna plans to expand the size of its COVID-19 vaccine study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more study participants under age 12.

The announcement comes as U.S. cases are rising and schools are preparing to welcome students back to classrooms. At the same time, FDA continues to review rare cases of heart inflammation reported in several hundred young people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also testing its vaccine in young children. On Monday, the company said that if it makes changes to its testing program, it will provide an update then.

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers

New York City will require all municipal workers to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing.

The move announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio follows last week’s announcement mandating vaccinations or weekly testing for public health care workers as the city battles a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

About 65% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated, but new vaccinations have plunged since a peak in early April. Some of the unions representing city workers are balking at the new policy. They say the city can't impose the requirement without negotiations.

Tokyo records record virus cases days after Olympics begin

Tokyo has reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases on Jan. 7. It brings Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics until just before the Paralympics start in late August. Experts have warned that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.53 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 610,950 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 194.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.16 million deaths. More than 3.88 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fiji urges more jabs as COVID deaths rise

Fiji’s leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Relative to its population of less than 1 million people, Fiji’s outbreak is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the nation’s mission was to vaccinate 80% of adults by the end of October. About 47% of Fijians have had at least one vaccination dose.

Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update. It has reported 193 deaths since the outbreak began in April.