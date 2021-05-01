Indiana coronavirus updates: IRS says to watch your mail and be patient for $600 stimulus checks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Jan. 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 20.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 353,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 85.68 million confirmed cases with more than 1.85 million deaths and 48.16 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

$600 stimulus: Watch your mail and be patient, IRS says

Americans who will not be using direct deposit to get their second coronavirus pandemic stimulus payment need to keep a close eye on their mail. They may also need to be patient.

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday that the payments of $600 for most individual Americans started being issued last week.

For those getting a direct deposit, payments may have already started appearing in their accounts as pending or provisional. The scheduled date of payment was Monday -- the first day the funds would be available to use.

But for those getting a physical check or an Economic Impact Payment debit card, they'll have to wait for it to show up in the mail. Those started going out last month and will continue through January, the IRS said.

"Mailed payments will require more processing and mailing time," the IRS said. "Those who reside abroad will have longer wait times for checks as disruptions to air travel and mail delivery in some countries will slow delivery."

Some people who got a check with their first stimulus payment may get a card this time while some who got a card last time could receive a check this time, the IRS said.

For those receiving an EIP card, it will show up in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services," the IRS said. It will have the Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank, "MetaBank, N.A." on the back.

New York has 1st confirmed case of new COVID variant

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon during an impromptu conference call with reporters that New York State has confirmed its first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

Cuomo said a man in Saratoga County, New York was diagnosed with the strain. This individual did not recently travel, and is believed to have caught the new variant by community spread.

The first confirmed cases of the new variant in the U.S. came from Colorado on Dec. 29, California on Dec. 30 and Florida on Dec. 31, but some experts believe it was here sooner than that.

Top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the new strain is something to "follow very carefully" and is something that was "very intensively" being looked into.

Larry King, fighting COVID-19, moved out of ICU

Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.