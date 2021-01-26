Indiana coronavirus updates: President Biden believes any American wanting vaccine could get it by spring

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Jan. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 25.29 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 420,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 99.71 million confirmed cases with more than 2.13 million deaths and 55.05 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden believes any American wanting vaccine could get it by spring

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that he believes 150 million shots in arms may be achievable in his first 100 days in office, which is up from 100 million doses per day.

Biden said he expects widespread availability of the vaccines in the U.S. for Americans by spring, with the United States “well on our way to herd immunity” by summer, the president said.

As Axios reports, the Biden administration would be looking at getting 1 million vaccinations a day administered within the next three weeks. The president said Monday that he believes that any American who wants a COVID-19 vaccine could be able to expect to receive one by spring.

First known case of Brazil COVID-19 variant in the U.S. found in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported on Monday that the first known case in the United States of the COVID-19 variant coming out of Brazil has been confirmed in a Minnesota patient.

The Brazil P.1 variant was found by the MDH Public Health Laboratory in a specimen from a Minnesota resident who had recently returned from traveling to Brazil.