Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS begins phased return to in-person learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

IPS begins phased return to in-person learning

Some students at Indianapolis Public Schools are headed back to school today.

Last week, IPS announced students in Pre-K through third grade will return to in-person learning full-time starting Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students in higher grades will remain on a full e-learning schedule next week.

The district was off Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

REMINDER: IPS returns to in-person learning tomorrow, Jan. 19.

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, students in Pre-K through sixth grade, except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule, will return to a full in-person schedule at school. Those sixth graders on a middle school schedule, along with students in grades 7 through 12, will return to in-person learning, but on a hybrid schedule.

The hybrid schedule is the same as the fall for students in grades 7-12, the district announced. That means students with a last name starting with the letter A-K will attend class in-person on Monday and Tuesday. They will learn remotely Wednesday through Friday.

Students whose last names start with letters L-Z will be in school Thursday and Friday after learning remotely Monday through Wednesday.

Students who attend an IPS Innovation Network School could be on a different schedule. Parents of those students are encouraged to contact the school for the latest information.

Parents who want to change their student to remote learning should also contact the child's school.

IPS joined other Marion County schools by going to a full remote learning schedule in November at the direction of the Marion County Public Health Department.

Click here to learn more about the IPS schedule plan.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 399,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 95.57 million confirmed cases with more than 2.04 million deaths and 52.69 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hogsett hosting virtual memorial honoring Hoosiers lost due to COVID-19

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, alongside the Indiana Democratic Party, is hosting a virtual memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19 to honor the Hoosiers who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual memorial will begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.

As of Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health has reported 8,966 deaths between March 15, 2020 and Jan. 17, 2021.

HSE begins phased return to in-person learning

Hamilton Southeastern schools are beginning its phased return to in-person learning.

Last week, the school board approved the plan, which calls for students in Pre-K through sixth grade to return to in-person instruction Monday-Friday, starting on Jan. 19. Students in grades 7-12 will move to a 50/50 hybrid schedule on that date.

According to the district's operations plan for a hybrid schedule, students with a last name starting with the letter A-K will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays. Those with a last name starting with L-Z will be in school Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Trump ending COVID-19 travel ban on Europe, Brazil; Biden expected to reverse it

President Donald Trump is lifting pandemic travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil, but he is leaving them in place on China and Iran. President-elect Joe Biden's team is already indicating Biden will nix the order before it goes into effect.

Trump imposed the restrictions early in the pandemic to slow the spread of the coronavirus to the U.S. They prevented most people without American citizenship or residency from traveling to the U.S. from the affected regions.

The restrictions end Jan. 26, when a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that all international travelers to the United States obtain a negative virus test result within three days of flying to the U.S.

Trump says he is keeping the China and Iran restrictions in place because of “their lack of transparency, and their lack of cooperation with the United States thus far in combatting the pandemic.”

On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.