Indiana coronavirus updates: US surpasses 500K deaths; Northeastern Indiana representative tweets for end to mask mandates by next year

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 111.74 million confirmed cases with more than 2.47 million deaths and 63.03 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden pays tribute to over 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19

With sunset remarks and a national moment of silence, President Joe Biden called on all Americans to remember the over 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 and to remain vigilant against the virus.

"The people we lost were extraordinary," Biden said. "They span generations -- born in America, immigrated to America...But just like that, so many of them took their final breath alone in America."

"I ask all Americans to remember -- remember those who were lost and those who were left behind," the president said. "But as we remember, as we all remember, I also asked us to act, to remain vigilant."

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26 as per President Joe Biden's proclamation.

Rep. Banks tweets for end to mask mandates by next year

An Indiana congressman is taking aim at mask mandates as one of the nation's top infectious disease experts suggested they could last into 2022.

A tweet from CNN Sunday reported comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci about Americans wearing masks into next year, "even as the US may reach 'a significant degree of normalcy' by year's end."

"Nope," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana) tweeted in response.

About five hours later, Banks tweeted, "I'm beginning to think Democrats support lifelong mask mandates."

He followed that tweet with a message for candidates running for Congress in 2022.

"End mask mandates," he wrote. "Reopen every school and get kids back in the classroom full time."

Messaging for ‘22 candidates:



- End mask mandates



- Reopen the Capitol and tear down Pelosi’s wall keeping the public away from the people’s business



- Reopen every school and get kids back in the classroom full time



Hard to see how GOP doesn’t win back the Majority! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) February 22, 2021

WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne reached out to Banks' office for clarification on the tweets, asking if the congressman meant he didn't think Americans would have to wear masks as long as Fauci suggested, or if he disagreed with wearing masks in general.

An email reply from a spokesperson for Banks said the congressman said Republicans running in 2022 should campaign against mask mandates, noting that by that point, "it's almost certain that every American will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated-which FYI is what the science says is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID."