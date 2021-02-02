Indiana coronavirus updates: 3 central Indiana mayors among 400 endorsing Biden COVID relief plan, local aid money

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Feb. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 26.32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 443,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 103.43 million confirmed cases with more than 2.23 million deaths and 57.34 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

3 central Indiana mayors among 400 endorsing Biden COVID relief plan, local aid money

More than 400 U.S. mayors across party lines are calling on congressional leaders to adopt President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan. In particular, they note the need for direct financial help to their cities — something the Democratic president's plan includes but a Republican counter-proposal does not.

Members of the United States Conference of Mayors wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying that their cities have been trying to fight a public health battle but with limited financial resources.

Thomas Broderick, Jr., Mayor of Anderson; James Brainard, Mayor of Carmel; and Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis, signed Biden's relief plan.

Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal includes $350 billion in direct aid to state and local governments to help keep police, fire and other public-sector workers on the job. A $618 billion proposal by Senate Republicans did not include any direct relief to state and local governments. There has been strong resistance in the GOP to such assistance, with many arguing it would reward states for poor fiscal management.

Hardworking Americans need help and they need it now. That’s why I’m calling on Congress to immediately pass my American Rescue Plan that will deliver direct relief, extend unemployment insurance, help folks put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads, and more. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2021

Both proposals provide $160 billion to boost vaccinations and COVID-19 testing, essentially allowing the country to launch vaccination centers, purchase more rapid tests, expand lab capacity and buy personal protective equipment for first responders. The mayors said those resources are necessary.

Among other differences between the plans, the Biden proposal calls for $1,400 checks for individuals earning less than $75,000. The amount would be $2,800 for couples earning less than $150,000.

The 10 GOP senators seek $1,000 checks. They would go to individuals earning less than $40,000 a year and would begin phasing out with a hard cap at $50,000 a year. The payment would increase to $2,000 for couples earning up to $80,000 and phase out with a hard cap at $100,000 a year.

Biden's plan also calls for more unemployment aid, assistance for schools and child care help than the GOP proposal. It also calls for boosting the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour.

Click here to read the full letter and see who signed.

38% of US nursing home staff getting first COVID shots, CDC says

A little more than a third of nursing home workers have been getting COVID-19 vaccines when the shots are first offered, U.S. health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a national accounting of a problem that's been reported anecdotally — many nursing home workers are not getting the shots.

The CDC looked at more than 11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities that had at least one vaccination clinic between the middle of December and the middle of January. The researchers found that while 78% of residents got at least one shot, only 37.5% of staff members did.

Data previously showed that people who work in nursing homes and long-term care facilities get flu vaccines at lower rates than other health-care workers. Surveys suggest that long-term care workers are skeptical the shots work and don't think viruses spread easily from them to the people they care for.

The CDC released a second report Monday that offered a larger national look at who has been getting the vaccine.