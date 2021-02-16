Indiana coronavirus updates: Winter storm leads to vaccine cancellations and rescheduling

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Winter storm leads to COVID-19 vaccine cancellations and rescheduling

The Indiana State Department of Health is warning that COVID-19 clinics around the state could be postponed due to the weather. If an appointment had to be moved, patients will be contacted with possible times to get it in the coming days.

The state is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe. A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday morning, 816,758 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.69 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 486,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 109.17 million confirmed cases with more than 2.4 million deaths and 61.38 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

WHO approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio.