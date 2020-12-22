Indiana coronavirus updates: New poll finds most Americans would support nationwide mask mandate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Dec. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

New poll finds most Americans would support nationwide mask mandate

A recent survey conducted by STAT and The Harris Poll finds most Americans think the Biden administration should mandate several changes to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2,000 people took part in the online poll between Dec. 11-13. It found that more than 75 percent of people support the idea of a nationwide mask mandate when in public. Both Democrats (87 percent) and Republicans (60 percent) were in favor, on average.

Around 65 percent of people think the Biden administration should ban gatherings of 10 or more people. Democrats and Republicans had differing opinions though, with 83 percent of Democrats supporting a ban and 48 percent of Republicans in support.

A new STAT-Harris poll shows that 75% of Americans would support President-elect Joe Biden issuing a mask mandate. https://t.co/oimsEHnDo7 pic.twitter.com/ZxFP98cDte — STAT (@statnews) December 22, 2020

The poll also asked if there should be a temporary closure of non-essential businesses. Fifty-eight percent of people were in support, but the two political parties disagreed here as well: 73 percent of Democrats voted in favor, while 43 percent of Republicans supported a temporary closure.

Click here for more findings and analysis.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 18.04 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 319,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 77.39 million confirmed cases with more than 1.7 million deaths and 43.66 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Congress passes COVID-19 relief bill, including $600 stimulus checks

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours. The Senate cleared the massive package by a 91-7 vote after the House approved the COVID-19 package by another lopsided vote, 359-53.

The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Zoom to lift 40-minute time limits over Christmas and New Year's Eve

Zoom says it will lift 40-minute time restrictions for all free accounts during Christmas, New Year and Kwanza.

The company announced in a blog post that the time restrictions will be lifted between 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. Another period of lifted time limits are planned from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2. Zoom says the limits will be automatically lifted.

Zoom allowed similar access for Thanksgiving and the final day of Hanukkah.