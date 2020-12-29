Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers; $2,000 relief checks head to Senate

Tuesday's updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 19.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 334,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 81.29 million confirmed cases with more than 1.77 million deaths and 46 million recoveries.

$2,000 relief checks head to Senate

The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance, but dozens of Republicans joined in approval. Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. Democrats favored higher payments, but Trump's push put his GOP allies in a difficult spot.

The vote deeply divided Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, preferring to link with Democrats rather than buck the outgoing president. Senators were set to return to session Tuesday, forced to consider the measure.

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Indiana nursing homes

CVS Health gave the first of two shots to residents and staff during a seven-hour on-site vaccine clinic Monday at the Aspen Trace Senior Living Community in Bargersville.

Residents hope the vaccine will allow them to welcome visitors again in the next few months.

Aspen Trace has reported no COVID-19 deaths, but statewide, about half of the 7,539 such deaths are residents in long-term care facilities.

Monday was the first CVS Health on-site vaccine clinic at a long-term care facility in the Indianapolis area. About 200 residents and staff received the Moderna vaccine during the clinic. CVS Health returns in four weeks to administer the required second dose.

CVS has more than 15 teams spread across the state, hoping to complete the first round of vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities by the end of January.

Arbor Trace in Richmond also had a clinic for their residents Monday.

They have felt the effects of COVID-19. Arbor Trace had 62 cases in this pandemic and lost eight residents, so getting this vaccine was a long time coming.