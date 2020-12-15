Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers

Tuesday's updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 16.51 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 300,000 deaths. Early Tuesday morning, Johns Hopkins University did not have updated data for recoveries in the U.S. On Monday, that number was approximately 6.3 million.

Worldwide, there have been more than 72.87 million confirmed cases with more than 1.61 million deaths and 41.28 million recoveries, not including the unaccounted for recoveries in the U.S.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

U.S. death toll surpasses 300,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday, just as the vaccine that could help conquer the outbreak is being rolled out.