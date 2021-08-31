Indiana coronavirus updates: Newfields reinstates mask requirement beginning Tuesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newfields reinstates mask requirement beginning Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31, Newfields will reinstate its mask requirement.

All guests and staff will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth while at Newsfields and inside any buildings. This requirement is regardless of vaccination status.

Outside, if you are able to social distance, you will not need to wear a mask.

The capacity in The Lume has been lowered to allow for social distancing.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 39.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 638,700 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 217.12 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.51 million deaths. More than 5.24 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

ISDH hosting vaccine clinic in Cicero this week

The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a drive-thru clinic at Red Bridge Park in Cicero through Wednesday this week.

The clinic is open between noon and 8 p.m. each day and will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

You don't need an appointment.

ISDH is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide vaccinations: Benton, Henry, Jennings, Marion, Marshall, Wayne and Whitley. Additional clinics will be announced later this week.

5 states with mask bans facing federal civil rights investigations

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states with universal mask bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.