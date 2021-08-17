Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County reinstates mask mandate in city-county building, courts beginning Tuesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County reinstates mask mandate in city-county building, courts beginning Tuesday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indianapolis, the county has reinstated the face mask requirement in the city-county building, the Juvenile Justice Complex and traffic court. The mandate will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 622,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 207.86 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.37 million deaths. More than 4.71 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center-Meadows

3919 Meadows Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Excel Center-West

6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46224

Excel Center-Anderson

630 Nichol Ave., Anderson, IN 46016

Excel Center-Bloomington

2088 Liberty Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:

Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center

1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Excel Center-Noblesville

300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060

Excel Center-Muncie

1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305

Excel Center-Shelbyville

117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center-Shadeland

2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Excel Center-Lafayette

615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Excel Center-University Heights

4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204



Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Carrier

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:

Hendricks Regional Hospital

5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112

4H Fairgrounds Extension

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Muncie Fieldhouse

252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Westfield, Brownsburg schools mask mandate returns

Students in Westfield Washington and Brownsburg schools will again be required to wear a mask indoors starting Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The districts announced the decisions Monday evening. All students, staff and guests will be required to wear a mask while inside a school facility.

"This policy update will allow us to keep more students in a safe, in-person learning environment and increase the chances of Westfield Washington Schools making it through the year without any major learning disruptions," Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul A. Kaiser wrote.

Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon Community Schools will move to a tiered system for individual schools. When a school reaches the orange tier, masks will be required. That's the case for Mt. Vernon Middle School, which will go to the orange tier Wednesday for at least five days.

Click here to read more about Westfield Washington Schools' mask policy.

Meijer now offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those with weak immune systems

People with weakened immune systems can now get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any Meijer pharmacy in the Midwest.

Meijer's announcement comes after U.S. regulators authorized an extra dose of the vaccine for immunocompromised people to better protect themselves as the delta variant rapidly spreads.

Those who are eligible for a third dose include transplant recipients, cancer patients, some people with HIV, among others.

Meijer will be offering a third dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at all of its pharmacies. Meijer currently operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

It will not be offering an additional shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for an additional dose of the vaccine doesn't apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a lack of available information, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are eligible and want to get a third dose of the vaccine can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose.

Meijer said those individuals will need to report their immunocompromised status via a screening questionnaire before receiving a third dose.