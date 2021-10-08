Indiana coronavirus updates: France, Iceland, Israel added to CDC list to 'avoid travel'

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 617,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 203.41 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.3 million deaths. More than 4.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

7 countries added to CDC list to 'avoid travel' due to COVID-19

France, Iceland and Israel have been added to the list of dozens of countries the top U.S. health agency is warning Americans to avoid due to COVID-19. For those who must travel to these countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging them to make sure they are fully vaccinated first.

These countries have been added to the Level 4 (Very High) risk level:

Aruba

Eswatini

France

French Polynesia

Iceland

Israel

Thailand

On the alerts for these nations, the CDC warns that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" and that travelers should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others if traveling there.

Dozens of other nations were already on the list that Americans are urged to avoid, which can be seen on the CDC website.

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards online worry college officials

As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the new mandate has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.

Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who say they won't get vaccinated for either personal or religious reasons.

An Instagram account with the username "vaccinationcards" sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. A user on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, offers "COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certificates," for as much as $200 apiece.

An increasing number of inquiries to these sites and similar ones appear to be from those who are trying to get fake vaccination cards for college.