Indiana coronavirus updates: State's mask mandate becomes mask advisory starting Tuesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State's mask mandate becomes mask advisory starting Tuesday

The state's mask mandate officially expires on Tuesday, and a mask advisory will be put in its place.

Late last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the mask mandate would end on April 6. Additionally, customers at restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer need to remain seated.

However, masks will still be mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and at all vaccination and coronavirus testing sites until further notice. K-12 schools will be required to continue following the state's face covering requirements until the end of the school year.

Keep in mind: The governor's repeal of the statewide mask mandate doesn't necessarily mean that masks won't be required throughout the state.

Local governments, businesses, and other entities may impose stricter guidelines.

For example, Marion County won't repeal the city's mask mandate or current business restrictions until the county's public health order is lifted.

Also beginning on April 6, all decisions about venue capacity will be in the hands of local officials.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 555,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 131.21 million confirmed cases with more than 2.85 million deaths and 74.42 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indianapolis leaders to share update on COVID response Tuesday morning

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

13News will stream the press conference on our website, mobile news app and Facebook page.

During the last briefing, Hogsett said Marion County won't repeal the city's mask mandate or current business restrictions until the county's public health order is lifted.

Purdue vaccine clinic opening Tuesday

Purdue University announced it will open its vaccine clinic to students Tuesday, April 6. The university previously announced it would prioritize vaccinating students before they leave campus when the spring semester ends May 8.

All students, regardless of residency, will be able to utilize the campus site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center.

Students who have fully completed their COVID-19 vaccination can upload an image of their vaccine verification card and communicate any related details to Purdue in a survey.

Martindale-Brightwood pop-up clinic registration ends Tuesday

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held for Martindale-Brightwood residents on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Up to 350 people in the area can get their coronavirus vaccination during the one-day one-shot vaccination clinic, but they have only until Tuesday, April 6 at 5 p.m. to register for the clinic. Walk-in requests cannot be accommodated.

The clinic will be held at KIPP Legacy High School, located at 2255 Ralston Ave.

The clinic is being offered by the Edna Martin Christian Center, Community Health East, and KIPP Indy Public Schools.

Register for the clinic online.

Fishers ends current health orders

Fishers is rescinding its current health orders at midnight on Tuesday, the same day Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest orders will begin to allow local officials to make decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings.

In response to this, the Fishers Health Department issued a new health order that sets the expiration of current health orders at midnight on April 6.

The new order rescinds all previously issued local public health orders and instead puts in place advisories strongly encouraging the public and local businesses to continue practicing coronavirus mitigation strategies.

New CDC COVID cleaning guidelines emphasize soap and water for surfaces

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting homes and facilities to protect against COVID-19.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the changes Monday, saying that science has shown that regular cleaning of surfaces with soap is enough to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus via surface transmission.

Walensky explained that the risk of a person being infected by coronavirus through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects is low.

"Cleaning with household cleaners containing soap or detergent will physically remove germs from surfaces," Walensky described. "This process does not necessarily kill germs, but reduces the risk of infection by removing them. Disinfecting uses a chemical product, which is a process that kills the germs on the surfaces."

The CDC director added that disinfection in indoor settings, including homes and schools, is only recommended when there's been a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case.