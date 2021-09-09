Indiana coronavirus updates: 3 more countries added to CDC 'avoid travel' list

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 40.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 652,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 222.56 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.59 million deaths. More than 5.56 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

3 more countries added to CDC 'avoid travel' list due to COVID-19

Three countries have been added to a growing list of places the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans should avoid traveling to due to COVID-19, even as the disease also tests hospital and ICU capacities in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Jamaica, Brunei and Sri Lanka were all added to the CDC's Level 4 (Very High) risk level. In total, there are now more than 70 countries listed at that level, including Switzerland, the Bahamas, France and Greece. For those who must travel to these destinations, the CDC advises they first be fully vaccinated.

On the alerts for Jamaica, Brunei and Sri Lanka, the CDC warns travelers should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others if traveling there. The CDC adds that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" — an issue the U.S., itself, is dealing with.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to streets of NYC

The City of New York and Macy's announced Wednesday the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year to the streets of the Big Apple for its 95th edition.

Following last year’s made-for-television celebration, the parade through the streets of Manhattan will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

Macy's said the parade will entertain live crowds and a national television audience with giant helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and Santa Claus.