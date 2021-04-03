Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC director encourages mask wearing, following federal guidelines as next 2 months are 'pivotal'

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, March 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 518,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 115.19 million confirmed cases with more than 2.56 million deaths and 65.15 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to receive COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are getting the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Hogsett and Caine will be joined by Paul Babcock, President and CEO of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, and Vop Osili, President of Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council, in the public vaccination as a show of confidence in the vaccine and to promote the need for as many people to get vaccinated as possible.

The Marion County leaders will be vaccinated at 2 p.m. ET at the Marion County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site, located at 3685 Commercial Drive.

Marion County leaders hosting webinar Thursday in Spanish to dispel COVID-19 myths

The City of Indianapolis and Marion County Public Health Department are teaming up to launch the COVID Community Ambassador program to encourage people to dispel myths and challenge stigmas.

Marion County residents are encouraged to sign up to receive email updates through an online portal. Participants will receive regular email updates on new vaccine sites, qualification changes and infographics to be shared on social media.

"Communication from trusted leaders at all levels is critical to ensuring our residents of all backgrounds feel safe and confident in receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine," Hogsett said in a press release. "This effort allows the power of connections to be at the forefront of disseminating critical vaccine information. Neighbor to neighbor, we can dispel myths and remove barriers to get our city on a healthier path."

The City of Indianapolis and Marion County Public Health Department are hosting a webinar in Spanish on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET to kick off the community ambassador program. An English version of the webinar took place Wednesday, March 3.

To become a community ambassador, go to indy.gov/covid.

CDC director encourages mask wearing, following federal guidelines as next 2 months are 'pivotal'

The Biden administration is warning against virus fatigue and encouraging Americans to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing despite many states easing restrictions.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation is “at a critical nexus in the pandemic,” and the next two months are “pivotal” in determining the remaining course of the pandemic.

While vaccinations are set to rapidly ramp up, Walensky warned deaths and new infections have plateaued at a “troubling” level after falling off their January highs.

“Fatigue is winning, and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored," Walensky said.