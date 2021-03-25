Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County leaders to provide update on COVID-19 response; Pfizer starts clinical trial for antiviral drug

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.01 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 545,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 124.79 million confirmed cases with more than 2.74 million deaths and 70.78 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County leaders providing update on COVID-19 response

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update Thursday morning on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.



Pfizer starts clinical trial for COVID-19 antiviral drug

Drugmaker Pfizer announced they have started Phase I of a U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy.

Pfizer's oral clinical candidate, PF-07321332, is a protease inhibitor that the company says has demonstrated anti-viral activity against the virus.

“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus," said Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer. "Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic."

Other drugmakers, including rivals Merck & Ridgeback Bio, have oral antiviral therapies in mid-stage trials.

AstraZeneca insists COVID vaccine 76% effective after US dispute

AstraZeneca insisted Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its disputed U.S. study, the latest in an extraordinary public rift with American officials.

In a late-night press release, AstraZeneca said it had recalculated data from that study and concluded the vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% it had claimed earlier in the week.

Just a day earlier, an independent panel that oversees the study had accused AstraZeneca of cherry-picking data to tout the protection offered by its vaccine. The panel, in a harsh letter to the company and to U.S. health leaders, said the company had left out some COVID-19 cases that occurred in the study, a move that could erode trust in the science.