Indiana coronavirus updates: Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 538,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 121.2 million confirmed cases with more than 2.68 million deaths and 68.72 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

Pushing forward with its plan to reopen schools, the Biden administration is expanding coronavirus testing for teachers, staff and students and convening a summit for educators to share “best practices” for returning kids to the classroom.

President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated on Jan. 20, has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open to instruction by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration has been promoting the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress as a way to accomplish that.

The states will share $122 billion, with allocations ranging from $285 million for Vermont schools to $15 billion for California, according to the Education Department.

The money can be used to reduce class sizes and modify classrooms to enhance social distancing, install ventilation systems and purchase personal protective equipment. It also can pay for more nurses, counselors and janitors, and summer school.

Also Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced $10 billion for states to conduct COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff and students.

Vera Bradley cancels Fort Wayne outlet sale due to COVID concerns

The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale, which was scheduled for April 14-18 in Fort Wayne, has been canceled for the second year in a row. According to WPTA-TV, the company made the decision based on continued COVID-19 concerns.

The five-day sale brings thousands of shoppers to the area, saving upwards of 40 percent on Vera Bradley purses and other accessories.

Tickets are required for the first three days of the sale. Those who already purchased their tickets will be refunded within 30 days through Ticketmaster, the company said.