Indiana coronavirus updates: Testing site opens at Indy airport; Marion County leaders to provide update Thursday morning

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, March 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 529,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 118 million confirmed cases with more than 2.61 million deaths and 66.83 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide update on COVID-19 Marion County

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will provide an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual press conference is set to begin Thursday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Testing site opens at Indianapolis International Airport

Travelers will now be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airport is teaming up with JFI Medical in opening a COVID-19 testing site Thursday, March 11 that will be exclusive to individuals traveling through the airport and badged employees.

The testing site is optional for travelers, and it is not part of TSA screening. It will be located in the baggage claim area and open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 4-8 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. Tests can also be scheduled around those times as an airline requires. Pre-registration is required.

The airport will offer two types of tests — a PCR test for $135 yielding results in 24 hours and a rapid test for $95 yielding results in one hour. If a traveler or employee would like both tests, they can purchase both for $200. Health insurance providers may cover the costs of the tests.

President Biden to give primetime address Thursday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a primetime address Thursday, March 11 to mark one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

The address is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC has pushed back a new episode of "Superstore" from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana adding educators and support staff to COVID-19 eligibility beginning Monday

The Indiana State Department of Health will be extending eligibility to educators beginning Monday, March 15. Those eligible include:

Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, childcare centers, Head Start and Early Start programs.

Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers

Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and counselors

Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers

The state has also extended vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers with the following conditions:

Intellectual and developmentally disabled individuals receiving home- or community-based services

Early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood: Cystic Fibrosis Muscular Dystrophy People born with severe heart defects, requiring specialized medical care Severe Type I diabetes, requiring hospitalization in the past year Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly, and other severe neurologic disorders Severe asthma, requiring hospitalization in the past year Alpha and beta thalassemia Spina bifida Cerebral palsy

Hoosiers with the following conditions: People who require supplemental oxygen and/or tracheostomy Pulmonary fibrosis, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, combined primary immunodeficiency disorder, HIV, daily use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, receiving tumor necrosis factor-alpha blocker, or rituximab



President Biden announces plan to buy 100 million more Johnson & Johnson vaccines

President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon announced plans for the U.S. to purchase another 100 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Speaking during an event with the leaders of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, the president thanked the two competitors for working together to create millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“A lot can happen. A lot can change, and we need to be prepared,” Biden explained. He also announced that on Saturday, the U.S. reached a new record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day.

White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt previewed the announcement during a briefing Wednesday morning and said the order of vaccines "allows the president to plan for the future and the latter part of the year."

Last week, Biden said the United States would have enough coronavirus vaccines for every single American adult by the end of May.

When asked Wednesday what the U.S. would do if it winds up having a surplus of vaccines, the president said we'll share it with the rest of the world.