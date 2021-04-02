Indiana coronavirus updates: State changing student close contact quarantine guidelines

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Feb. 4.

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 26.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 450,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 104.41 million confirmed cases with more than 2.26 million deaths and 58.02 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana changing student COVID-19 close contact quarantine guidelines

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced school quarantine changes on Wednesday during his weekly news conference on Indiana's fight against COVID-19.

The following changes go into effect Monday, Feb. 8 for students having close contact with someone who is COVID-positive:

Rules no longer require quarantine or contact tracing if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing a mask at all times in the classroom.

Quarantine rules still apply to exposures that occur at lunch, athletics, band or choir or any other school setting, or if teachers and students have removed their masks.

"Data from individual schools in the state and across the U.S. indicate that it is rare for student infections to occur from exposure in the classroom while all parties are masked. That data shows only three to five percent of infections occur in classrooms," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner.

Here are the updated quarantine options:

14-day quarantine (still the safest option)

10-day quarantine if student in close contact never developed symptoms and wears a mask at all times when returning to school

Seven-day quarantine if a negative PCR nasal swab test is conducted on days five, six, or seven, or a negative rapid antigen test upon return to school on day 8

The final decision on which quarantine options to use will be up to the schools.

Lawmakers halt bill to stop employer-mandated vaccines

Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease.

Senate Bill 74, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.” They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Pensions and Labor Jan. 4, but Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the committee and had been added as an author of the bill, said Wednesday there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill.

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.

The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government's controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks.

The research could also bring scientists closer to an answer to one of the big questions about the vaccination drive: Will the vaccines actually curb the spread of the coronavirus?

Volunteers in the British study underwent regular nasal swabs to check for the coronavirus, a proxy to try to answer the transmission question. The level of virus-positive swabs — combining volunteers who had asymptomatic infection with those who had symptoms — was 67% lower in the vaccinated group, the researchers reported.