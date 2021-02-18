Indiana coronavirus updates: State hopes to expand vaccinations to 60 and older next week

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Feb. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 490,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 109.92 million confirmed cases with more than 2.43 million deaths and 61.89 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

State hopes to expand vaccinations to 60 and older next week

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the response to COVID-19 and vaccination effort.

Due to the bad winter weather, 43,000 vaccine appointments had to be postponed this week. The state also reported delays in vaccine and said the Moderna vaccine shipment for the week has not yet been received.

Vaccination rate:

Age 80 and older: 57 percent

Age 70 and older: 65 percent

Age 65 to 69: 56 percent

Health care workers and first responders: 68 percent

Indiana is not at a point yet where it will be able to expand vaccinations to those 60 and older. The hope is to make that change next week. The restrictions remain with vaccine available to those 65 and older.

Feds seize 10 million fake N95 masks in growing COVID-19 investigation

Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.

The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said.

Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks. Officials encouraged medical workers and companies to go to 3Ms website for tips on how to spot fakes.

Homeland Security officials would not say which states the phony masks were sent to, but said criminal charges would be forthcoming.