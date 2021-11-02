Indiana coronavirus updates: Kroger to offer vaccines starting Thursday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Feb. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger to offer vaccines starting Thursday

Kroger will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Hoosiers beginning Thursday, Feb. 11 at pharmacies across Indiana.

The change comes after the state received more Moderna vaccine supplies, allowing expanded availability.

Kroger plans to offer it at all stores with a pharmacy. There is no out-of-pocket cost to get it, but insurance information will be taken to help cover the costs of distribution, storage and administering the vaccine.

Hoosiers 65 or older can register for the vaccine by clicking here.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide update on COVID-19 in Marion County

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing the latest update on COVID-19 in Marion County on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Dr. Caine will share data on the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccine doses in Marion County.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 471,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 107.35 million confirmed cases with more than 2.35 million deaths and 60.04 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination passports could be required as soon as the summer

With vaccinations increasing, CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg says trips, both domestic and international, could increase by the summer. There will be one big difference though – you’re likely going to need proof that you’ve been vaccinated.

According to Greenberg, vaccination passports will be the new standard in travel.

"It will be required," he said. "The real question is what technology will be available to create a universally acceptable and universally readable document that can’t be forged."

Early versions are in development all around the world in both the public and private sectors.

While digital versions are the ultimate goal, Greenberg says early models will likely be physical, like those created by award-winning scientist and inventor Isaac Daniel.

Daniel has developed two versions: basic and international. The international version has e-vaccine technology that serves as an electronic version of your health records. He suggests the basic version be used for domestic travel and daily interactions.