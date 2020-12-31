Indiana coronavirus updates: Tips for safely celebrating New Year's Eve during pandemic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Dec. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 19.74 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 342,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 82.74 million confirmed cases with more than 1.8 million deaths and 46.74 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Tips for safely celebrating New Year's Eve amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance and steps for Americans to take to safely celebrate New Year's Eve.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. is at a critical phase of the pandemic, with the worst probably still ahead.

Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., health officials are still urging Americans to take precautions.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The CDC says this should be done after someone has been in a public place, after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water aren't available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol will work just as well.

The CDC encourages everyone to continue wearing cloth masks in public and to continue practicing social distancing. It recommends everyone to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet or more from people they don’t live with.

The more people a person is in contact with, the more likely someone is to be exposed to the coronavirus, according to the CDC. It recommends individuals avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces during the holiday.

If anyone thinks they have been exposed during a holiday event, they should take extra precautions like staying home as much as possible for 14 days, avoid being around people and consider getting tested for the coronavirus.

Finally, the CDC urges Americans to receive a flu shot to help protect families. A flu shot can help lower hospital visits and help prevent serious health problems from the flu.

MCPHD releases New Year's Eve guidelines

The Marion County Public Health Department released its COVID-19 guidelines ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, which many experts fear will cause another spike in coronavirus cases.

The health department said it will not impose any new curfews for New Year's Eve, but it is ordering all restaurants and bars providing in-person food and/or drinks to be closed to indoor dining and drink service and cleared of customers between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. However, carry-out dining is permissible.

Both the health department and the CDC say that staying home and celebrating with the people you live with or celebrating virtually with loved ones is the safest choice this year.

Republican-led Senate rejects vote on President Trump's push for $2K checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.

The GOP leader made clear he is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators demanding action. Trump wants the recent $600 in aid increased threefold. But McConnell dismissed the idea of bigger checks approved by the House, saying the money would go to plenty of American households that just don't need it.

McConnell's refusal to act means the additional relief Trump wanted is all but dead.

Ohio's statewide curfew extended until Jan. 23

A statewide curfew issued for Ohio will be extended for another three weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.

With uncertainty surrounding the effect the holidays may have on hospitals, DeWine says the Ohio Department of Health will be extending the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew until Jan. 23.

The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from work or someone in need of medical care.

The curfew is also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy, DeWine explained in Wednesday's coronavirus briefing.