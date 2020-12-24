Indiana coronavirus updates: House of Representatives expected to vote Thursday on Trump's $2,000 stimulus check demand

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Dec. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

House of Representatives expected to vote Thursday on Trump's $2,000 stimulus check demand

President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger aid checks for Americans is forcing Republicans traditionally wary of such spending into an uncomfortable test of allegiance.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, House Democrats who also favor $2,000 checks will all but dare Republicans to break with Trump, calling up his proposal for a Christmas Eve vote.

Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have resisted $2,000 checks as too costly. House Republicans are expected to block the vote, but Democrats may try again Monday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 18.46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 326,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 78.72 million confirmed cases with more than 1.73 million deaths and 44.34 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

1 million Americans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine

More than one million Americans have received a coronavirus vaccine, according to a tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tally said 1,008,025 people in the U.S. had a COVID-19 vaccine administered. The count added that more than 9.4 million vaccinations have been shipped across the country.