Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon students, staff in K-6 required to wear masks beginning Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.
Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avon students, staff in K-6 required to wear masks beginning Thursday
Like many districts, Avon Community School Corporation reverted to its old COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday night.
The school board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to require all K-6 students and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status starting Thursday.
The new policy will require masks only for elementary and intermediate students because that’s where the district is seeing the majority of cases, unlike last year.
Wednesday alone, the district had 14 cases and 308 students quarantined.
“COVID is significantly impacting us on levels that we didn’t see 'til November or December of last school year,” said Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Schools.
Masks are still optional for middle and high school students, but the district is seeing a slight increase in cases at Avon Middle School South. The superintendent said they will continue to evaluate the data before making any recommendations.
Latest US, world numbers
There have been more than 37.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 624,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.
Worldwide, there have been more than 209.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.39 million deaths. More than 4.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.
Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics
Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:
Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Shadeland
2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Excel Center-Lafayette
615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904
Excel Center-University Heights
4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Carrier
7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231
Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:
Hendricks Regional Hospital
5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112
4H Fairgrounds Extension
1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072
Muncie Fieldhouse
252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said.
The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.
Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.
It comes as the Biden administration seeks to raise the costs for those who have yet to get vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways proved to be insufficient to drive tens of millions of Americans to roll up their sleeves.