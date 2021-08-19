Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon students, staff in K-6 required to wear masks beginning Thursday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avon students, staff in K-6 required to wear masks beginning Thursday

Like many districts, Avon Community School Corporation reverted to its old COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday night.

The school board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to require all K-6 students and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status starting Thursday.

The new policy will require masks only for elementary and intermediate students because that’s where the district is seeing the majority of cases, unlike last year.

Wednesday alone, the district had 14 cases and 308 students quarantined.

“COVID is significantly impacting us on levels that we didn’t see 'til November or December of last school year,” said Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Schools.

Masks are still optional for middle and high school students, but the district is seeing a slight increase in cases at Avon Middle School South. The superintendent said they will continue to evaluate the data before making any recommendations.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 624,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 209.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.39 million deaths. More than 4.79 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics

Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:

Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center-Shadeland

2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Excel Center-Lafayette

615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Excel Center-University Heights

4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204



Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Carrier

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:

Hendricks Regional Hospital

5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112

4H Fairgrounds Extension

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Muncie Fieldhouse

252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.