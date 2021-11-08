Indiana coronavirus updates: Wayne Township Schools issues mask mandate, quarantines over 450 students in first 8 days

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wayne Township Schools issues mask mandate, quarantines over 450 students in first 8 days

The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township has revised its mask advisory in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and due to a high number of students having to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who contracted coronavirus.

In the first eight days of classes, the school district had 461 students who had to be quarantined, Superintendent Jeffery Butts pointed out in a Monday letter to families. Also last week, 37 students and staff tested positive for coronavirus. It was the district's fourth-highest number of positive tests in a week since the pandemic began and the highest since Jan. 8, 2021.

Beginning Wednesday, 8/11/21, masks will be required inside all @WayneTwpSchools facilities including Ben Davis and the @A31CareerCenter. Please see @WayneTwpSuper's ParentSquare message regarding this change for any exceptions.😷 pic.twitter.com/JNxJMLrEtl — Ben Davis High School (@BenDavisHS) August 10, 2021

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, masks will be required for everyone who enters any M.S.D. of Wayne Township facility and on school buses. The rule comes with some exceptions. Children under the age of 2, people with a disability who cannot wear a mask, and anyone who would have to risk their health, safety, or job to wear a mask, are excluded from the rule.

In making its decision, Butts cited CDC guidance that says if masks are worn in the K-12 indoor classroom setting, then the definition of a close contact changes to exclude students who were within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student, so long as both parties were properly wearing a mask when they came in contact.

As an added precaution, the district is also keeping elementary students in consistent pods throughout the day. When they're in their pods, students won't need to wear a mask. However, when they transition outside their pod, they'll have to wear a mask. Similarly, the district will be maintaining seating charts, and cohorting of students will continue for contact tracing.

Visitors also won't be able to eat with students or staff during lunch.

Maroon 5 to require proof of vaccination or negative test to get into concerts

Fans of Maroon 5 will have to show that they're vaccinated or prove they're negative for COVID-19 to see them on tour.

The band tweeted Wednesday they've instituted additional protocols for fans at their concerts starting Aug. 16. Those new rules include proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show or proof of full vaccination.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 21.

A message that pops up on the Live Nation website requires users to agree to the guidelines before proceeding to purchase tickets.

Concertgoers must be at least 14 days past their final vaccination to be considered fully vaccinated. Children under 12 or other fans with a "valid medical note preventing vaccination," will be required to take a test for the virus and show proof of the negative result to security at the show.

The message also said face masks will be encouraged, though the Ruoff Music Center mask policy is currently only a recommendation for non-vaccinated individuals and is optional for those who are fully vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 618,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 204.73 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.32 million deaths. More than 4.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Brown County school closed after multiple student COVID cases

After just a week of classes, Brown County Schools closed Helmsburg Elementary School for three days due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, all students.

More than 60 of the roughly 300 students and staff at the school either have COVID, were traced as close contacts, or were absent with possible symptoms. That's 21.4 percent of the school population, above the 20 percent threshold which the school district uses for a pivot to temporary remote learning.

Helmsburg Elementary we will be closed the rest of this week. The school building is undergoing a deep cleaning. Students and staff will return Monday, Aug. 16 unless there are additional new positive COVID cases.

CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

The updated guidance comes after a CDC analysis of new safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The analysis found a miscarriage rate of around 13%, within the normal range.

Martinsville varsity and JV football teams quarantined

The Martinsville High School JV and varsity football teams are under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

Unvaccinated team members began a 10-day quarantine on Monday. Since then, multiple cases within the team have been confirmed. Classes at Martinsville High School started Wednesday, so this did not impact the general school population.

The team had to cancel its scrimmage versus Columbus East that was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13.