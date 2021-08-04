Indiana coronavirus updates: Nearly quarter of Hoosiers 16 and up are fully vaccinated

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, April 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.92 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 559,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 133.13 million confirmed cases with more than 2.88 million deaths and 75.68 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Nearly quarter of Hoosiers 16 and up are fully vaccinated

State health officials say nearly a quarter of Indiana residents age 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed Wednesday that a total of 1,291,190 Hoosiers — or 23.7% of Indiana’s residents who are at least 16 — have been fully vaccinated. Another 1,827,696 first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

The CDC reports nearly one-in-four adults across the country have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

The data shows that at least 24.9% of U.S. adults have now been fully vaccinated.

According to the agency's data, at least 19.4% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, with either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.

For those above the age of 65, the data shows that at least 57.4% have now been fully vaccinated.

Notre Dame opening vaccine clinic for students beginning Thursday

The University of Notre Dame announced it will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus Thursday, April 8.

In a letter to students, faculty, and staff, President Rev. John I. Jenkins said the university would receive enough Pfizer doses to fully vaccinate every student — undergraduate, graduate and professional — before the end of the spring semester.

Although faculty and staff will be able to make appointments for the campus clinic, they are encouraged to visit other locations listed on ourshot.in.gov. Students are encouraged to get vaccinated on campus.

All students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday all students will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination beginning with the fall 2021 semester.