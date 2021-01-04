Indiana coronavirus updates: IMS hosting mass vaccine clinics beginning Thursday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, April 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMS hosting mass vaccine clinics beginning Thursday

The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana University Health to offer more multi-day mass vaccination clinics.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the following days:

April 1-3

April 13-18

April 24-30

As of Thursday morning, all appointments for April 1-3 and 13-18 have been filled. The next available appointments are Saturday, April 24.

The clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for those who sign up. The state expects to give as many as 6,000 shots per day at the clinic.

As many as 200 IU health care workers will be helping at the track, in addition to the national guard.

Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has only received FDA approval for adults 18 and older, only those people will be able to get vaccinated at IMS.

Go to ourshot.in.gov to sign up for an appointment.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 552,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 128.91 million confirmed cases with more than 2.81 million deaths and 73.12 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Walk-up J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Thursday

A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic brought a few hundred people to an Anderson church Tuesday.

The Madison County Health Department announced on Facebook Tuesday morning the availability of 430 unexpected Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

By early afternoon, a line had formed outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Staff members from the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard administered the shots.

Another walk-up vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St. beginning at 9 a.m.

Company at heart of J&J COVID vaccine woes has series of citations

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard an unknown amount of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

Emergent BioSolutons, a little-known company at the center of the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson's plan to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May. But the company has been cited repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover inspections at Emergent facilities since 2017.