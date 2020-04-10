Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.38 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:45 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 209,000 deaths and 2.89 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 34.92 million confirmed cases with more than 1 million deaths and 24.32 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.