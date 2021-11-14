Indiana coronavirus updates: 4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, Nov. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated for COVID-19

State health officials say four out of 10 Hoosier adults are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana's sluggish vaccination rate coincides with recent increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 59.8% of Indiana residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Indiana's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been on the decline since mid-September. Over the past week, that downward trend started to climb slightly upward.

Indiana's moving average of daily cases, meanwhile, has climbed from about 1,700 to more than 2,200 over the past week.

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

A federal court has declined to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday. It said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

The appeals court rejected that argument Friday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 762,970 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 253 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.09 million deaths and more than 7.44 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

In much of Eastern Europe, coronavirus deaths are high and vaccination rates are low, but politicians have hesitated to impose the measures to curb the virus that experts are calling for. A World Health Organization official declared earlier this month that Europe is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

While several Western European countries are seeing spikes in infections, it is nations to the East that are driving fatalities. Experts say fumbled vaccination campaigns and underfunded and mismanaged health systems set the stage for the latest outbreaks, which gathered pace as leaders dithered.