Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County Health Department reminds race fans to follow protocols

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, May 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County Health Department reminds race fans to follow protocols

The Marion County Public Health Department is reminding residents and visitors of health protocols in place for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

They include wearing a mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and observing social distancing measures at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are thrilled that we were able to work with the IMS to develop health protocols that allow for fans to be welcomed back to this iconic venue for the 105th Running of the Indy 500,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the MCPHD. “These protocols are in place to ensure race fans can safely enjoy the race and the weekend’s festivities. We ask residents and visitors to wear a mask, wash their hands, and follow distancing measures at IMS while enjoying the greatest spectacle in racing.”

Mask ambassadors will also be on hand to remind race fans of the importance of masking up.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 594,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 169.95 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.53 million deaths. More than 1.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered its residents to stay home Saturday for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities.

Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, has reported 20 new infections over the past week. The number is small compared with India's thousands of daily cases but alarmed Chinese authorities who believed they had the disease under control.

The spread of infections was "fast and strong," the official Global Times newspaper cited health authorities as saying.

Saturday's order to stay home applied to residents of five streets in Liwan District in the city center.

Outdoor markets, child care centers and entertainment venues were closed. Indoor restaurant dining was prohibited. Grade schools were told to stop in-person classes.

People in parts of four nearby districts were ordered to limit outdoor activity.