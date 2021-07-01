Indiana coronavirus updates: Coco Gauff tests positive; US surgeon general worried about increasing cases

Here are the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, July 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coco Gauff tests positive

American tennis star Coco Gauff will not be participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, after testing positive for COVID-19, the 17-year-old confirmed on social media Sunday.

Gauff was set to make her Team USA debut in Tokyo, alongside Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske for women's singles.

Gauff was also expected to team up with Nicole Melichar in the women's doubles competition. According to NBC Sports, Gauff would have been the youngest tennis player in the Olympics since 2000. In her social media post, Gauff said she hopes she'll have "many more chances" to represent Team USA in the future. So far there's been no word on who might replace Gauff.

In a statement on Twitter Sunday, the USTA said, "The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco."

US surgeon general worried about increasing cases

The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that he's concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly.

Noting that nearly all coronavirus deaths now are among the tens of millions of people who haven't received shots, despite widespread vaccine availability, Dr. Vivek Murthy painted an unsettling picture of what the future could hold.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness. Much of the worsening problem is being driven by the Delta variant first identified in India, that has since hit the United Kingdom and other countries, said Murthy.

While U.S. case numbers and hospitalizations are still far below levels from the worst of the pandemic early this year, Murthy said the worsening situation shows the need to convince more people to get inoculations.

Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

The one-paragraph decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge's previous ruling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions was set to take effect.

The judges' issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the June decision by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday.

The lawsuit, championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, claims that the CDC's multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome, harming both a multibillion-dollar industry that provides some 159,000 jobs and revenue collected by the state.

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday but didn't identify the athletes other than to say they were non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst.

The players were defender Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi, SAFA said.

The South African soccer squad had been quarantined and was waiting for the results of further tests conducted on players and backroom staff on Sunday, team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a statement.

Organizers also said Sunday that another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as “non-Japanese.”

Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday upon entering a Tokyo airport.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.

He was reportedly being held in isolation. Reports said he was asymptomatic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 609,000 deaths in the U.S.