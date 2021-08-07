Indiana coronavirus updates: US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, up from 11,000 in June

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, up from 11,000 in June

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

The U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

It took the U.S. about nine months to cross the 100,000 average case number in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January. Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 100,000.

The seven-day average for daily new deaths also increased, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It rose over the past two weeks from about 270 deaths per day to nearly 500 a day as of Friday.

Community Health Network makes changes in visitor policy

Community Health Network has announced measures they say will protect patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the health network will implement new visitor restrictions at all of its facilities.

They will allow patients up to two visitors over the age of 18, depending on type of care and location.

Community Health Network said the changes "reflect the best evidence-based information available to keep patients, visitors and caregivers safe."

"We have a very highly contagious variant that we haven't seen before," said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network. "So whether you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated, the story is different today than it was a couple of months ago."

This week's mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Today, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Steam Engine Show

3707 S. County Road 200 West, Rushville, IN 46173

Today, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Block Party at Flanner House

2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.69 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 616,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 201.78 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.27 million deaths. More than 4.37 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

