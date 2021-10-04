Indiana coronavirus updates: Mass vaccination clinics planned for this weekend; 76.5 million people have recovered worldwide

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, April 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis mass vaccination clinic

A number of health organizations will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis this weekend.

The pop-up clinic will begin Saturday and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That time slot is only for all adults 18 years or older.

On Sunday, April 11, the clinic's hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for youth ages 16 and 17.

Registration information was directly provided to church patrons and area neighbors.

Appointments are still available for other members of the community.

Pre-registration is required by visiting lovelwcc.org or calling 317-202-7508.

Mass vaccination clinic in Columbus

A mass vaccination clinic is being held Saturday in Columbus, Indiana.

The clinic at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds at 750 West 200 South. It runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will be administering the Moderna vaccine to those 18 years and older. People will need to register for the clinic at www.ourshot.in.gov.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 560,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 134 million confirmed cases with more than 2.9 million deaths and 76.5 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.